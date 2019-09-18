GM ends strikers' healthcare; 'junk' floated at Moody's

General Motors (NYSE:GM) has shifted health insurance costs for its striking workers to the United Auto Workers union as its members walked the picket line for the second day on Tuesday.

The UAW further announced it will pay striking workers $250 a week, but that does not go very far, especially when covering your own health insurance.

GM's credit rating could also topple into junk bond status if the strike lasts more than a week or two, according to Moody's, which downgraded Ford to junk on Sept. 9.