Alta Mesa Resources delisted by Nasdaq, to begin trading on OTC

Nasdaq notified Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) about delisting the company's common stock from Nasdaq as the company has filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

The company does not plan to appeal the Nasdaq determination to delist the Company’s common stock.

Trading of the common stock and warrants will be suspended at the opening of business on September 24, 2019.

The Company expects the common stock and warrants to be traded over-the-counter under the symbol “AMRQ” and “AMRWWQ”

AMR -5.9% premarket to $0.1125

Source: Press Release