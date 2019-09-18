Futures steady with FOMC in limelight

The Fed is expected to trim interest rates today for the second time in 2019 (and since the financial crisis), but the question is whether Jerome Powell will give markets what they want to hear regarding plans for future cuts.

While economic data in the U.S. has been stronger than expected, the central bank is attempting to buy an insurance policy against slowing growth due to fallout from the U.S.-China trade war, Brexit and geopolitical tensions.

Mid-cycle adjustment or second step in an easing cycle? Traders are holding their breath ahead of the statement from Powell, and accompanying dot plot, with U.S. stock index futures hugging the flatline.