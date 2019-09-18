Omega prices $500M senior notes offering
Sep. 18, 2019 5:45 AM ETOmega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI)OHIBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) has priced an underwritten public offering of $500M of 3.625% Senior unsecured Notes due October 1, 2029 at 98.542% and interest on notes will be payable semiannually on April 1 and October 1 of each year, beginning on April 1, 2020.
- The settlement of this offering is expected to occur on September 20.
- The company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay outstanding borrowings under its credit facilities, with the remainder, if any, to be used for general corporate purposes, including future acquisitions or investment opportunities.