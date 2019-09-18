Southwest Airlines backs unit revenue outlook

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) says it has continued to experience solid demand and strong passenger yield trends in Q3.

The airline company continues to expect Q3 unit revenue to increase in the range of 3% to 5%.

Cost per available seat mile is seen rising 8% to 10% during the quarter vs. a prior outlook of + 9% to +11%.

Capacity is seen falling 3% vs. a prior outlook of -3% to -2%.

SEC Form 8-K