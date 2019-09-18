Ironwood Pharma and Astrazeneca amend Linzess deal in China

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) has amended its collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) for the development and commercialization of LINZESS in China.

Under the terms of the amended agreement, AstraZeneca owns exclusive rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize linaclotide in China.

Ironwood will receive up to a total of $125M, including non-contingent payments of $35M and up to $90M in commercial milestone payments and royalties beginning in the mid-single-digit percent and increasing up to 20 percent based on annual net sales of LINZESS in China.

The original collaboration was established in 2012.

Product launch will commence this quarter.

Linaclotide is a guanylate cyclase-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic idiopathic constipation.