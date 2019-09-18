General Mills down 4% on mixed Q1 results, reaffirms FY2020 outlook

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) reports organic net sales declined 1% in Q1, reflecting lower organic volume.
North America Retail sales flat at $2.38B and operating profit rose 2% to $560M.
Pet sales increased 7% to $368M.
Convenience Stores and Foodservice sales down 4% to $445M and operating profit fell 6% to $91M.
Europe & Australia sales slipped 9% to $454M and operating profit squeezed 20% to $28M.
Asia and Latin America sales dropped 10% to $360M and operating profit sink 17% to $10M.
Adjusted gross margin rate improved 160 bps to 35.2%.
Adjusted operating margin rate up 130 bps to 17%.
FY2020 Guidance: Organic net sales: +1% to +2%; Net sales: ~+1%; Adjusted operating margin: +2% to +4% (on a constant currency basis); Adjusted EPS: +3% to +5% (on a constant currency basis), Free cash flow: at least 95% of adjusted after-tax earnings.
Currency translation is expected to have an immaterial impact on FY2020 adjusted operating profit and adjusted diluted EPS.
GIS -3.93% premarket.
