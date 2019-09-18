Zynerba down 4% premarket on possible Zygel safety signal

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) slips 4% premarket on modest volume despite positive results from an open-label Phase 2 clinical trial, BELIEVE 1, evaluating topical gel Zygel (ZYN002) in children and adolescents with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies, a group of rare pediatric epilepsy syndromes including Dravet and Lennox-Gastaut.

Treated patients with the most debilitating type of seizures (focal impaired-awareness and convulsive) experienced 44 - 58% reductions in median monthly seizures compared to baseline from months two to six. Improvements in socio-behavioral and cognitive symptoms were observed as well.

The company says Zygel was well-tolerated although the rate of treatment-emergent adverse events was 96%. There were two serious adverse events (lower respiratory tract infection and status epilepticus) that were possibly treatment-related.

Zygel is a cannabidiol (CBD) permeation-enhanced transdermal gel.

Development is ongoing.