Weatherford wins five-year equipment deal with Saudi Aramco

Struggling Weatherford International (OTCPK:WFTIQ) says it signed a five-year contract with Saudi Aramco to deliver cementation, completions, liners, solid expandables and casing exit technologies; financial terms are not disclosed.

Weatherford says the deal "will save rig time and associated costs, while also maximizing production in one of the world's most challenging environments."

Just last week, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court accepted the company's Chapter 11 reorganization plan that will provide access to $600M in credit and the ability to issue $1.6B of notes to be used to pay down debt.