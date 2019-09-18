PayPal Credit extends online financing promotion to lower cost purchases

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Credit is extending its online promotional financing offering to purchases starting at $30.

Retailers will be able to offer 3 month Easy Payments at 0% APR on purchases of $30 and above with no down payment, and the retailer gets paid upfront.

When consumers use this new offer from PayPal Credit, the merchant gets paid in full, and PayPal Credit manages the consumer's digital, reusable credit line. In partnership with Synchrony (NYSE:SYF) Bank, the company is piloting this offer during the holiday season, with the intent to expand rollout in 2020.