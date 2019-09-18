Apple iPhone 11 pre-orders show strength

Pre-orders for Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone 11 are strong in Taiwan thanks to the device pricing and local promotional campaigns, according to Digitimes sources.

Demand for the iPhone 11 Pro 256GB and iPhone Pro Max accounted for 70% of pre-orders with the remainder going to the iPhone 11.

But printed circuit board (PCB) makers in the iPhone supply chain say order visibility into this year's lineup won't clear up until early next month.

Related: Last week, bearish Rosenblatt analyst Jun Zhang said the iPhone 11 would likely have weak pre-orders in the U.S. and China.