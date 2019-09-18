Equifax partners with Urjanet for alternative data

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) partners with Urjanet to allow consumers and businesses to share payment data from utility, telecom, and cable providers to provide a more complete picture of individual payment history, easier identity verification, and the potential for better access to credit.

The partnership uses the Urjanet Utility Data Platform to incorporate consumer-permissioned data into the Equifax differentiated data approach.

"This data offers a unique view into payment history that is not currently considered in traditional credit reports, and can bolster a consumer's profile in the eyes of lenders and other service providers. We plan to add additional consumer-permissioned data sources into our solutions, helping consumers with thin or no credit files to gain better access to credit," said Sid Singh, president of United States Information Solutions at Equifax.