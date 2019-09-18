Wall Street resets on FedEx after guidance setback

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) slumps after the company's lowered profit projection sends investors and analysts scrambling.

During the earnings call (transcript), CEO Fred Smith said the company's lowered expectations were driven by increasing trade tensions and policy uncertainty. He also noted the loss of the Amazon business and higher costs pressure in some areas

On Wall Street, downgrades are pouring in on FedEx from firms that previously had Buy-equivalent ratings. The list of cuts from former bulls includes Deutsche Bank (to Hold), Stifel (to Hold), BMO Capital (to Market Perform) and KeyBanc (to Sector Weight). Also of note, Morgan Stanley lowered its price target to a Street-low mark of $120.

Cowen adjusted estimates ahead of the FedEx report on its expectation that 2020 will be a transition year. However, analyst Helane Becker thinks the shipping company will recover from the Amazon loss quickly. "We think the Amazon business was low margin -- like a low single-digit margin business. And most of their business is kind of higher margin in the double-digit range. So you replaced low margin with high-margin business, they should recoup that revenue fairly rapidly. But we’re expecting this to kind of be a transition year," she says. Cowen's lowered price target of $190 still factors in strong upside potential from the current share price. Raymond James is also active this morning with a PT cut to $175 from $190.