UPS lower after FedEx guidance slash

UPS (NYSE:UPS) is down 3.10% in premarket trading after FedEx sets profit guidance below expectations.

FedEx warns on the impact of the trade war and says it faces higher costs in the year ahead. "The global macro economy continues to soften, and we are taking steps to reduce capacity," stated FedEx CEO Fred Smith on the earnings call (transcript). FedEx is also facing the loss of the Amazon business, a revenue hit that UPS doesn't have to worry about it.

