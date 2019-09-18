BlackRock's underperformance vs. T. Rowe is overdone, Morgan Stanley says

Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys views BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) as a "compelling buying opportunity" as its shares have significantly underperformed rival T. Rowe Price in the past 60 days, he writes in a note.

With BlackRock's long-term fundamentals -- such as leading ETF franchise, fixed income strength, and its Aladdin tech offering -- intact, its underperformance vs. T. Rowe may presage "mean-reverting outperformance" in the future.

The recent underperformance may be an overreaction to likely softer Q3 earnings as a stronger dollar and emerging market/international weakness present challenges for AUM, fee rates, and revenue.

BlackRock rises 0.4% in premarket trading.

Quant rating Neutral; Sell-Side average rating Outperform (7 Buy, 7 Outperform, 3 Hold).

