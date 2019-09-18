India bans e-cigarettes

India announces a ban on the production, import and distribution electronic cigarettes.

"The decision was made keeping in mind the impact that e-cigarettes have on the youth of today," states Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The ban will be issued through an executive order and is reported to include up to a three-year jail term for offenders.

Juul (NYSE:MO) and Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) both hoped to launch electronic cigarettes businesses in the nation.

The decision by India could have a cascading effect in other parts of Asia amid reports of vaping epidemics.