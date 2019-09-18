Chi-Med announces updated data on cancer candidates

Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) announces additional analyses from three completed and ongoing clinical trials of fruquintinib and savolitinib at the Annual Meeting of the Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology on September 18 to 22, 2019 in Xiamen, China. Highlights:

Fruquintinib demonstrated statistically significant increases in overall survival and progression-free survival compared with placebo in CRC patients with liver metastasis, while the hepatotoxicity of fruquintinib was comparable with placebo in CRC patients with liver metastasis in the FRESCO study.

Preliminary results from a Phase 2 study of savolitinib monotherapy in NSCLC patients with mesenchymal epithelial transition receptor (“MET”) Exon 14 skipping mutations who have failed prior systemic therapy or are unable to receive chemotherapy showed promising antitumor activity with rapid and durable tumor response and disease control, anti-tumor activity in brain metastasis, and a generally tolerable safety profile with mostly grade 1 or 2 related treatment emergent adverse events.