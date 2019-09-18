Vtv Therapeutics up 5% premarket on positive TTP399 data

Thinly traded nano cap vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) perks up 5% premarket on increased volume in response to additional positive results from its two-part Phase 2 clinical, Simplici-T1, evaluating TTP399 for adjunctive treatment of type 1 diabetes (T1D). The data were presented at the Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes in Barcelona.

Results from Part 1 (19 patients using both insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitors who received up to 1,200 mg/day of TTP399 for seven days) met the primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction in blood sugar (HbA1c) at week 12 compared to placebo.

TTP399 increased blood sugar time in range from baseline to the end of treatment by 11% (2.7 hours) per day and 12% (1.7 hours) during waking hours compared to control (11% effect was not statistically significant). Total daily mealtime bolus insulin dose was reduced 23% versus 4% for placebo. Patients in the TTP399 cohort experienced fewer Level 1 & 2 hypoglycemic events compared to the control group.

Part 2 (800 mg of TTP399 once daily for 12 weeks in patients using insulin pumps or receiving daily insulin injections) is now fully enrolled with topline data expected next quarter.

The company says TTP399 activates an enzyme called glucokinase (GK) which is a key regulator of glucose levels, adding that it only activates GK in the liver thereby avoiding disruption in the interaction between GK and glucokinase regulatory protein which can lead to hypoglycemia, limited durability of response and other side effects, problems that have troubled other GK activators.