Analysts praise Pure Storage investor event

Morgan Stanley maintains an Equal-Weight rating and raises its Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) target from $17 to $21, saying the "overall tone of the investor event was constructive" and that the "new offerings improve visibility into market penetration".

William Blair (Outperform) left the event "with reinforced conviction that Pure Storage is a tremendously underappreciated growth story."

Piper Jaffray (Overweight, $21 target) says PSTG "is well-positioned to continue gaining share, supported by the company’s best-in-class 140% net retention rate."