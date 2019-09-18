Bloom Energy rebuts Hindenburg report; shares claw back

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) +5.7% pre-market after issuing a detailed response to yesterday's report by short seller Hindenburg Research that pushed the stock to all-time lows.

Bloom says the report presented "factual inaccuracies, misleading allegations and drew erroneous conclusions."

Bloom believes Hindenburg's erroneous statements include the company's ability to satisfy its convertible debt obligation and future service costs, noting $269.5M of its $701M total debt is PPA project debt which is non-recourse to Bloom.

Hindenburg said "large debt maturities in 2020 and 2021... make Bloom Energy an obvious bankruptcy candidate."

Bloom says its fuel cells have an average life of 4.8-5.2 years, and at these expected fuel cell lives, it "estimates future service revenue will exceed future service cost, resulting in longer-term service profit."

Hindenburg claimed Bloom's technology is "not sustainable, clean, green or remotely profitable."