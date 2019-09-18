Global Payments, TSYS merger wraps up

Another of the big fintech mergers closes with the completion of Global Payments' (NYSE:GPN) acquisition of TSYS.

Global Payments gains 1.0% in premarket trading.

The merged company's leadership is comprised of Jeff Sloan as CEO, Cameron Bready as president and chief operating officer, Paul Todd as senior executive vice president and chief financial officer, and David Green as senior executive vice president and general counsel and corporate secretary.

Gaylon Jowers heads issuer solutions, Kelley Knutson heads NetSpend, and Josh Whipple serves as chief strategy and risk officer.

Previously: Global Payments, Total System to merge in $21.5B stock deal (May 28)