Seagate raises its Q1 EPS forecast

Seagate (NASDAQ:STX) updates its Q1 non-GAAP diluted EPS forecast from within 5% of $0.90 to within 5% of $0.99.

Key quote: "This update solely reflects the impact of a change in the estimated useful lives of Seagate’s capital equipment, primarily associated with the manufacturing of the Company’s products, from a range of three to five years to a range of three to seven years."

The change is expected to reduce depreciation expense by about $25M or $0.09 per diluted share in Q1.

The Q1 revenue outlook is reiterated at within 5% of $2.55B.

Seagate will host its analyst day event tomorrow at 9 AM ET with a webcast available here.