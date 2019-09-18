Oceaneering wins order to supply subsea umbilicals for India project

Oceaneering (NYSE:OII) says it was awarded contracts by Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHGE) to supply subsea umbilical control systems for Oil and Natural Gas Corp. of India's ONGC KG‑DWN 98/2 deepwater field development in the Bay of Bengal.

The contract award includes design and manufacture of 44 electro-hydraulic control umbilicals, totaling 73 miles in length.

In March, OII was awarded a separate contract to supply a subsea, steel tube control umbilical and associated hardware to facilitate early gas delivery for the project, which is expected in Q4 2019.