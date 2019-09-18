Accuray's CyberKnife shows positive results in PACE trial

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) announces that an oncology journal has published patient and clinician reported outcomes data from the PACE — Prostate Advances in Comparative Evidence trial in its most recent issue.

The data indicate that the level of grade 2 or higher acute genitourinary toxicity in the stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) arm of the trial is lower for patients treated with the Accuray CyberKnife System than it is for patients treated on a conventional linear accelerator.

In the PACE trial, SBRT was delivered in five sessions while conventional radiation therapy was delivered in 20 or 39 sessions.