Canaccord likes Zimmer Biomet in premarket analyst action

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) initiated with Outperform rating at William Blair. Shares up 1% premarket.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) initiated with Market Perform rating at Oppenheimer.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) initiated with Outperform rating at William Blair.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:NBY) initiated with Buy rating and $1.10 (108% upside) price target at Ladenburg Thalmann.

Willow Biosciences (OTC:CANSF) initiated with Speculative Buy rating at Alta.