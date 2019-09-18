OpGen updates on Curetis collaboration

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) announces an update on the business of merger partner Curetis GmbH (subsidiary of Curetis N.V.).

On September 16, 2019, Curetis, N.V. announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Ares Genetics entered into a multi-phase collaboration with an undisclosed leading global in vitro diagnostics corporation to jointly develop diagnostic solutions for infectious disease testing based on next-generation sequencing (“NGS”) technology.

The companies signed an R&D and option agreement for the first phase of the collaboration.

Under the initial agreement, the collaborator will fund Ares Genetics’ R&D activities and obtains option to license ARESdb and ARES Technology Platform for human clinical diagnostic use.

Shares are up 6% premarket.

Previously: OpGen to merge with Curetis N.V.; shares up 69% premarket (Sept. 4)