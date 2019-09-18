Square raised to hold from sell by Craig-Hallum

Craig-Hallum Capital analyst Bradley Berning upgrades Square (NYSE:SQ) to hold from sell as the stock's recent sell-off adequately reflects key headwinds, he writes.

Square gains 0.8% in premarket trading.

Boosts price target to $63 from $55; implies 5.7% upside potential.

"The stock has now factored in decelerating revenues from increased competition," along with the "necessary reinvestment cycle ahead," Berning writes.

Quant rating of Neutral; SA Authors' average rating of Neutral (2 Very Bullish, 3 Bullish, 3 Neutral, 1 Bearish, 1 Very Bearish).

In the past six months, Square has declined 22% vs. information technology median performance of +2.3%.