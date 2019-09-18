Sasol eyes sale of South African coal mining unit - Bloomberg

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) is planning to sell its South African coal mining business and will begin a formal sales process in the coming weeks, Bloomberg reports.

SSL is the world's biggest manufacturer of fuel from coal; its coal mines produce ~40M tons/year of coal, almost entirely for use in its own operations.

The company likely would sign a coal purchase agreement with whoever buys the asset, according to the report.

The mine sale plan comes as the company struggles with cost overruns and delays at its giant Lake Charles chemicals project in Louisiana.