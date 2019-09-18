Nomura digs in to Chewy

Nomura Instinet analyst Mark Kelly says Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) knocked out another solid quarter that included margin expansion and showed continued execution against its long-term objectives.

The firm keeps a Neutral rating on Chewy slides its price target to $32 from $36 to factor in valuation and the guidance update. Nomura is more cautious on Chewy than most research firms, with the consensus rating on Wall Street at Outperform and the average PT sitting at $36.60.

"Our target price of $32 is based on a blended average of 3.0x our sales estimate and 6.0x our 2020 gross profit estimate; both metrics are in line with peer averages," writes Kelly.

Shares of Chewy are down 0.83% in premarket trading to $30.00.

