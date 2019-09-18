Western Union gains after Amazon PayCode launches

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Western Union (NYSE:WU) announce the launch of the Amazon PayCode service today in the U.S.

The service allows customers to choose Amazon PayCode at checkout and then pay for their purchase in cash at one of 15K Western Union locations. Items ship once customers pay for their purchase in person at a participating Western Union location.

Amazon PayCode is already available in 19 countries around the world.

Shares of Western Union are up 2.44% premarket, while Amazon is down 0.15% .

Source: Press Release