American Axle sells iron casting assets

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) signs a deal to sell its U.S. iron casting operations to funds managed by Gamut Capital Management for $245M. Last year, the business generated $781M in sales.

AAM will retain its El Carmen, Mexico iron casting operations. The El Carmen manufacturing facility will continue to provide significant vertical integration benefits to AAM, while also continuing to serve external customers in Mexico and other global markets.

The company says proceeds from the deal will primarily be used to repay outstanding indebtedness.

"The sale of Grede will enable us to streamline our business, accelerate our debt reduction initiatives and enhance our margin profile," says American Axle CEO David Dauch. "We will continue to optimize and invest in our highly-engineered product portfolio, focus on profitable growth opportunities including electrification, and further strengthen AAM's value proposition to all key stakeholders," he adds.

The transaction is expected to close in Q4.

Source: Press Release