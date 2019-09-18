Accelerate Diagnostics down 6% premarket on Pheno study results

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) slips 6% premarket on light volume in response to results from clinical studies on its automated antibiotic identification and susceptibility system Accelerate Pheno. The data will be presented at IDWeek in Washington, DC in early October.

Investors appear to be reacting to results from a study conducted at Mayo Clinic and UCLA called RAPIDS-GN. The data showed a statistically significant reduction in time (6.3-hour decrease) to first antibiotic change for patients with Gram-negative bloodstream infections, but no statistically valid effect on mortality or length of hospital stay, potentially undermining its value proposition.

Data generated at the University of Iowa and University of Arkansas Medical System confirmed the findings of RAPIDS-GN and also showed a quicker time to optimized antibiotic therapy (within 15.3 hours). 80% (n=222/277) of the interventions involved a change in antibiotics based on Pheno results. Time to optimal therapy was reduced by 1.1 days leading to reductions in length of stay of 0.5 - 2.4 days in patients with bacteremia compared to historical cohorts, a statistically significant result (p<0.01) in this case.