Germany's carbon pricing plan may cost billions to top German companies - Reuters

A study from the asset manager Union Investment reveals that Germany's blue chip companies could incur cost in billions to cut carbon emissions under the climate protection plan due to be released on Friday, Reuters reports.

Henrik Pontzen, head of environmental, social and corporate governance at Frankfurt-based Union Investment’s portfolio management business said that each of the 30 Dax companies could face high costs even under low CO2 price scenarios.

While Germany is responsible for just 2% of the world’s greenhouse gases emissions, it aims to cap carbon emissions from building and transport, but is far away from the 55% reduction in green house gases by 2030 from 1990 levels - achieving 30% thus far.

Putting a carbon price of €30/tonne of CO2 equivalent on areas not captured by the EU-ETS could cost Dax companies €5.2B/year ($5.7B) or 3.7% of the cumulative operating profit of Dax companies in 2018.

Chemical firm BASF (OTCQX:BASFY), Covestro (OTCPK:COVTY), Linde (OTCPK:LNAGF), steelmaker ThyssenKrupp (OTCPK:TKAMY) and automotive companies like BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) could be the heavily affected companies.

Pontzen said that financial services and telecom companies could react quickly by replacing their electricity needs with purely renewable energy-derived power.

