Exxon seeking sale of Gippsland Basin oil and gas assets

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) says it plans to sell its 50% stake in the Gippsland Basin oil and gas development in Australia's Bass Strait as part of a broader review of its global portfolio of assets.
Analysts say the sale could fetch as much as $3B, but decommissioning costs for the aging fields could lower the price tag.
XOM's move follows a disappointing drilling campaign in the Bass Strait last year in what had been seen as a promising gas prospect.
Operator XOM's 50-50 joint venture partner in the Gippsland Basin is BHP, which has not said if it might sell its own stake or be interested in buying XOM's assets.
