Franklin Templeton model portfolios debut on Morgan Stanley MAPS platform

Six of Franklin Templeton's (NYSE:BEN) custom managed model portfolios launch on Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Wealth Management's Select Unified Managed Accounts Platform (MAPS).

The six model portfolios include three income-focused portfolios -- Income, Tax-Advantaged Income, Quality Income -- and three growth and income-oriented portfolios -- Growth & Income, Growth & Enhanced Income, Tax-Advantaged Growth & Income.

Each portfolio in the series is aligned with specific intended outcomes and seeks to balance varying levels of current income and capital growth. Typical portfolios will hold about seven to 10 underlying funds and ETFs.