Stocks slip as investors await Fed rate move

Stocks open slightly lower in front of the Fed's policy decision this afternoon, with the market expecting a cut of 25 basis points; Dow -0.2% , S&P and Nasdaq both -0.3% .

The Fed yesterday stepped in to address a problem in the market for repos, marking the first time since 2008 that the central bank had to inject cash to keep interest rates down for short-term borrowing.

European bourses show little movement, with Germany's DAX +0.1% , France's CAC flat and U.K.'s FTSE -0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.2% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.3% .

In U.S. corporate news, FedEx ( -12.7% ) plunges at the open after citing trade tensions and weakening global economic conditions for cutting its FY 2020 earnings outlook, and Adobe Systems ( -4.8% ) also disappoints with its guidance.

Industrials ( -0.7% ) and energy ( -0.6% ) are the leading losers among the S&P 500 industry sectors, while the defensive oriented utilities group ( +0.1% ) is fractionally higher.

U.S. Treasury prices are higher, bringing both the two-year and 10-year yields down 4 bps to 1.69% and 1.77%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 98.39.