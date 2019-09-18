Stocks slip as investors await Fed rate move

Stocks open slightly lower in front of the Fed's policy decision this afternoon, with the market expecting a cut of 25 basis points; Dow -0.2%, S&P and Nasdaq both -0.3%.
The Fed yesterday stepped in to address a problem in the market for repos, marking the first time since 2008 that the central bank had to inject cash to keep interest rates down for short-term borrowing.
European bourses show little movement, with Germany's DAX +0.1%, France's CAC flat and U.K.'s FTSE -0.1%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.2% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.3%.
In U.S. corporate news, FedEx (-12.7%) plunges at the open after citing trade tensions and weakening global economic conditions for cutting its FY 2020 earnings outlook, and Adobe Systems (-4.8%) also disappoints with its guidance.
Industrials (-0.7%) and energy (-0.6%) are the leading losers among the S&P 500 industry sectors, while the defensive oriented utilities group (+0.1%) is fractionally higher.
U.S. Treasury prices are higher, bringing both the two-year and 10-year yields down 4 bps to 1.69% and 1.77%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 98.39.
U.S. WTI crude oil -1.9% to $58.19/bbl after Pres. Trump ordered increased sanctions on Iran instead of a military strike.
