Trump orders new sanctions on Iran; crude prices continue to slide

Crude oil prices extend yesterday's losses after Pres. Trump said he ordered the Treasury Department to "substantially increase" sanctions on Iran, although it is not yet clear what steps the president directed Treasury Secretary Mnuchin to take.

October WTI crude -1.7% to $58.33/bbl; November Brent crude -1.1% to $63.83/bbl.

Secretary of State Pompeo is visiting Saudi Arabia today to discuss the attack "and coordinate efforts to counter Iranian aggression in the region," according to the State Department.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, BNO, SCO, DBO, DTO, OILU, USL, USOU, OILD, WTIU, USOI, OLO, OILK, SZO, USOD, OLEM, WTID, OILX