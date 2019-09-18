Micron target boosted ahead of earnings

Goldman Sachs raises its Micron (NASDAQ:MU) target from $56 to $59 and maintains a Buy rating.

The firm expects Q4 EPS to come in above the midpoint of the guidance, which sees $0.45 plus or minus $0.07. The firm expects flat sequential EPS in Q1. Consensus estimates have $0.51 EPS for Q4 and Q1.

Micron will report earnings on September 26. Consensus estimates have revenue of $4.55B with $0.48 EPS.