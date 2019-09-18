Uniti touts diversification in conference talk

Uniti Group (UNIT -1.4% ) is touting its diversification in a morning presentation at Goldman Sachs' Communacopia conference.

At the time of its spin-off, Uniti was drawing 98% of its revenue from a single customer, Windstream (WINMQ -2% ).

Today, other customers make up 37% of the revenue mix, it says, and Uniti's gone from the one customer to about 19,700 (and to 5.9M strand miles from the 3.5M with Windstream).

The new customers include major wireless carriers and major wireline carriers along with departments of transportation and national cable MSOs. Revenue has gone from about $700M/year to about $1.1B a year in that time as well, a 53% gain.

The company's diversifying not just "for the sake of diversification" but to build a stronger business overall, CEO Kenny Gunderman says.

"When the bankruptcy concludes, Windstream will be a better tenant," leading to less urgency in the diversification effort, he says.

"There'll be more tools in the kit post-emergence."

As for the dividend, Gunderman wraps up the talk saying that "when a lot of this volatility is behind us, we'll get back to a more normalized dividend level."

