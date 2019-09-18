Morgan Stanley sees Fed starting permanent open market ops

The Fed is likely to announce permanent open market operations in its communications today, Morgan Stanley strategist Matt Hornbach said on Bloomberg TV.

"The buffer of reserves that the Fed was hoping to have in the system clearly isn't there any more," Hornbach said.

Using POMOs will avoid the implication that the Fed is restarting quantitative easing, which could raise fears of a recession or a systemic problem.

"When you start losing control of the target rate, you need to increase reserves in the system, but that's not necessarily QE as we know it in a traditional sense," Hornbach said. "They're going to do this via permanent open market operations."