EDF downplays reactor problems, says closings not needed

Electricité de France (OTCPK:ECIFF) says there is no need to close any of its nuclear reactors for now following the discovery of problems with weldings in its steam generators last week.

EDF says it identified problems at 16 generators installed in six operating reactors in plants in France that do not adversely affect the components' fitness for service or require immediate action.

The company also discovered problems with components not yet in service, notably at the nuclear plant it is building in Flamanville.

Separately, four unions covering most of France's energy sector workers are calling for a strike on Sept. 19 to protest against EDF's restructuring plans.