Bluebird gene therapy shows sustained benefit in CALD study

  • Updated results from a Phase 2/3 clinical trial, Starbeam, evaluating bluebird bio's (BLUE -1.6%) gene therapy Lenti-D in patients with a rare severe inherited disorder called cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD) showed a sustained treatment effect. The data were presented at the European Pediatric Neurology Society Congress in Athens.
  • Treated patients remained free of major functional disabilities (MFDs) for as long as five years (and counting) with no reports of graft failure or treatment-related deaths. No new safety signals have been observed.
  • The study is assessing the safety and efficacy of autologous CD34+ hematopoietic stem cells transduced with Lenti-D lentiviral vector encoding human adrenoleukodystrophy protein. In other words, stem cells are extracted from the patient, modified with Lenti-D, then infused back into the patient after myeloablative conditioning (bone marrow activity is intentionally decreased to reduce the risk of complications).
  • 88% (n=15/17) of treated patients who reached or would have reached 24 months' follow-up and completed the study are still alive and MFD-free.
  • Development is ongoing.
