Nigeria's Bonny Light on force majeure, Shell says

Exports of Nigeria's Bonny Light crude have been under force majeure since Friday following the closure of the Nembe Creek Trunk line, terminal operator Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A +0.3% ) says.

S&P Global Platts reports the impact of the force majeure could be limited given the terminal is still receiving crude from the Trans Niger pipeline.

The 150K bbl/day Nembe Creek Trunk pipeline has been a frequent target of militant raids.

Bonny Light is popular with refiners globally, with production totaling ~250K bbl/day in the past year.