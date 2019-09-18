Ambac gains 2.6% after appellate court win in BofA suit

Ambac Financial (NASDAQ:AMBC) advances 2.6% after New York state's court of appeals issued a ruling that preserves Ambac's breach of contract and fraudulent inducement claims against Countrywide/Bank of America (BAC -1% ) and eliminates a jury trial in favor of a bench trial for the Bank of America claims.

MKM analyst Harry Fong calls the decisions "a major appellate court win" in that it gives Ambac "much more leverage in any negotiated settlement over its R&W (representations & warranties) lawsuit."

The ruling is good news for Ambac on two fronts, writes BTIG analyst Giuliano Bologna. "The trial was put off pending the First Department’s resolution of the appeals and Ambac’s ability to proceed with both breach of contract and fraudulent inducement claims are preserved," he writes.