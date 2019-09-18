Apple continues EU tax appeal

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) continues to dispute its $14B Irish tax from the EU during closing arguments today.

Apple lawyer Daniel Beard, during closing arguments in the second day of appeals: "The Commission went out of its way to tell a fairy story about supposed benefits to employment. It has no evidence, it is wrong. There was no sense of any special deal. Ireland properly and correctly taxed the Irish branches. There was no derogation from the normal rules."

The court will rule on the case in the coming months, but the losing party could still appeal to the EU Court of Justice, which means the process could continue for years.