Titan Pharma up 17% on new NIDA grant funding

Thinly traded nano cap Titan Pharmaceuticals (TTNP +16.5% ) is up on more than a 6x surge in volume in reaction to second-year funding of $6.1M from NIH's National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) to support the continued development of ProNeura, an implantable formulation opioid antagonist nalmefene, for the prevention of relapse to opioid addiction following detox.

NIDA awarded a two-year grant of $6.7M to the company in a year ago, dispersing ~$2.7M in year one. The total grant was increased to ~$8.7M after the terms of the grant were changed.