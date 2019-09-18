Probability of quarter point cut by Fed increases

Checking in on the CME FedWatch Tool, traders once again see a 25-basis point rate cut as the most likely result of the Federal Open Market Committee decision this afternoon.
The probability of trimming the federal funds target rate to 1.75%-2.00% increased to 72.7% today from 48.5% yesterday.
The probability of keeping the rate at 2.00%-2.25% now stands at 27.3% vs. 51.5% yesterday.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT +1%); ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF (TBT -2%).
Stocks stay lower with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 both down 0.3% and the Dow off 0.2%.
