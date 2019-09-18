FedEx results hang over select transports

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) is down 2.33% in what could be a reaction to the gloomy tone set by FedEx on the global economy and impact of the trade war.

Other trucking and logistics stocks that are tilting lower after the FedEx print include YRC Worldwide (YRCW -4.4% ), Daseke (DSKE -6.1% ), USA Truck (USAK -3.9% ), Covenant Transportation Group (CVTI -1.9% ), Patriot Transportation Holding (PATI), U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX -2.2% ), Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX -1.9% ), Heartland Express (HTLD -1.6% ) and Werner Enterprises (WERN -1.2% ).

Previously: FedEx -8% as trade woes mount (Sept. 17)