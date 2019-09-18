Airbus lifts 20-year new jet forecast

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY +0.4% ) raises its estimate for the number of new aircraft needed over the next 20 years, predicting the world's fleet will more than double to 47,680 jets by 2038.

The planemaker believes airlines will replace a greater proportion of aircraft than previously anticipated, mainly to take advantage of extra fuel savings.

In its latest 20-year forecast, Airbus says it now expects airlines and leasing companies to take delivery of 39,210 new passenger jets and freighters over the next two decades, compared to 37,389 previously forecast.

Asian traffic is seen tripling over the next 20 years, with China's domestic market likely leapfrogging the U.S. and western Europe to become the largest aviation hub.

But the company expresses concerns over increased protectionism, the partial unwinding of globalization and an anti-flying campaign from climate activists, particularly in Europe.