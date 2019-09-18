Auto emissions battle rages on

President Donald Trump confirms his administration will bar California from setting its own auto emissions standards.

"The Trump Administration is revoking California’s Federal Waiver on emissions in order to produce far less expensive cars for the consumer, while at the same time making the cars substantially SAFER," tweeted Trump.

The issue won't be resolved in the White House as a long legal battle still needs to play out.

In general, automakers are somewhere in the middle between the Obama emission standards and the Trump Administration's stance, hoping to strike a deal with California somewhere between fuel standards of 37 miles per gallon and 47 miles per gallon. Many automakers continue to advance their electric vehicle programs aggressively even as the dispute between California and the federal government heating up.

Global auto stocks: Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF), Toyota (NYSE:TM), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Honda (NYSE:HMC), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), General Motors (NYSE:GM), Ford (NYSE:F), Fiat Chrysler Automobile (NYSE:FCAU), Ferrari (NYSE:RACE), Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM), Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Auto supplier/parts stocks: Dana (NYSE:DAN), BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA), Meritor (NYSE:MTOR), Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH), Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX), Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP), Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT), American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL), Autoliv (NYSE:ALV), Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD), Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT), Aptiv (NYSE:APTV), Adient (NYSE:ADNT).

Related ETF: CARZ.